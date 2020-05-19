Armenia and Belarus do not accept the common formula of the gas price formation proposed to EEU member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a videoconference with leaders of the union.
Putin addresses gas price issue at EEU videoconference
Putin said if the item was agreed upon then the strategy could be adopted.
He said that Belarus and Armenia are proposing to define a common price of gas. However, Putin said such a move is only possible in the event of having a single market with a single budget and a single tax system.
“We haven’t reached such a deep level of integration yet; we all know it. I think the gas price should be formed in market conditions for now”, he added.
Putin said that if Belarus and Armenia continue maintaining their stance then the item should be withdrawn from the draft in order for it to be adopted today.