Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the cooperation sectors mentioned in the document on “2025 Strategic Directions of the Eurasian Integration Development” will contribute to raising the investment and innovative attractiveness of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), increasing its competitiveness and scientific, productive potential, the PM said during a video conference of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

May 19, 2020, 15:19 Armenian PM touches upon necessity on forming single gas market in EAEU

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: In this context he touched upon the necessity of the formation of a single gas market in the EAEU. “Today, in the context of the global economic challenges facing us, the necessity of forming a single gas market is especially vital for Armenia. As I have stated for many times, the single energy market operating on non-discriminatory principles must become one of the bases of our integration. Without it it’s impossible to achieve qualitative progress in the integration processes. Without it it’s impossible to ensure equal conditions for the economic activity for all member states of the Union. We believe that the principles on applying common pricing approaches in the EAEU single gas market, as well as the united tariffs for gas transportation and transit services by a company having a national monopoly must be enshrined in the 2025 Strategic Directions of the Eurasian Integration Development”, Pashinyan said.

According to him, the EAEU should strive to achieve this goal step by step, which in turn will create favorable conditions for a deeper qualitative economic integration within the Union.

“Dear colleagues, summing up my speech, I want to use this occasion and once again congratulate all of us on the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. Our people sacredly respect this day, and we do everything for the generations to remember the heroic deeds of our fathers and grandfathers”, the Armenian PM said.