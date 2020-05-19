Aivazovsky’s 'The Bay of Naples' put up for auction at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s auction house is set to organize two sales of Russian art which will be held online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the auction company told TASS on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The first sale dubbed "Russian Pictures" will take place between May 26 and June 2. It features, among other artworks, “The Bay of Naples” by renowned Russian-Armenian seascape artist Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky, estimated between 800,000 and 1.2 million pounds.

The next Russian art sale entitled "Works of Art, Faberge and Icons" will feature more than 200 artworks.