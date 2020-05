Artsakh Republic President’s inauguration ceremony in Shushi will be broadcast live on May 21 at 6pm. Vahram Poghosyan, the spokesperson for President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan, wrote about this on his Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Poghosyan added that journalists will not be allowed to enter the hall, for which they apologize in advance to everyone.