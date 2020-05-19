Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who had been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, has resumed his duties, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree published on the Kremlin website, reports TASS.

May 19, 2020, 13:57 Russian PM returns to work after recovering from coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mishustin held several meetings in the format of a video conference while he was in hospital.

On April 30, Mishustin announced that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. After that, the prime minister was admitted to hospital for treatment, while his duties were assumed by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov. The presidential decree has canceled an earlier decree that appointed Belousov as the acting head of government.