The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 9,263 over the past day and the daily growth in cases has not exceeded 10,000 for the fourth day in a row, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

May 19, 2020, 13:23 Russia reports less than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for fourth day in a row

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: To date, 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in all Russian regions.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate stood at a record low level of 3.2% like the day earlier.

A total of 3,988 (43.1%) people diagnosed with the virus over the past day have not shown any symptoms.

A record high number of 5,921 patients with COVID-19 have recovered in Russia over the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 76,130.

The death toll has climbed by 115 over the past day to 2,837.