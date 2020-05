On 19 May President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on releasing Tigran Abrahamyan from the post of adviser to the Artsakh Republic President upon his own request.

May 19, 2020, 12:37 Advisor to Artsakh President relieved from position

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: Central Information Department of the Office of Artsakh Republic President stated.