218 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

May 19, 2020, 11:03 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 5,041 in Armenia, 3 new deaths reported

The total cumulative number of infection cases has reached 5041.

145 people have been discharged in the past day after recovering. Overall, 2164 people have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 2788.

Three patients died, raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 64.