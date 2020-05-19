13% of museums worldwide may not reopen after COVID-19 crisis, studies find

On Monday, International Museum Day, two new studies show that museums are another sector of the world economy that has been significantly weakened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the studies conducted by UNESCO and the International Council of Museums (ICOM), 90% of museums worldwide were forced to close their doors and stop in-person operations during the crisis. Of the more than 85,000 museums that have closed, an estimated 13% are at risk of never reopening because of the heavy financial losses incurred during this time, Voice of America reports.