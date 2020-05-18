The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues supporting Armenia and Artsakh in overcoming the Pandemic

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to support the healthcare systems of Armenia and Artsakh as a part of measures aimed at preventing the spread of the new type of coronavirus (COVID-19).

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Armine Tokhmakhyan told “Artsakhpress”.

“20 oxygen concentrators and 70 remote thermometers have been recently brought to Yerevan on dedicated flights from China, of which 10 oxygen concentrators and 15 remote thermometers will be provided to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, and 10 concentrators and 55 remote thermometers will be provided to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia.

I would like to mention that the program has been launched thanks to the Fund’s French affiliate which continues to provide active assistance in overcoming the challenges of the pandemic. In addition, the Fund has received a donation from American-Armenian physician Carolann Najarian, which will be fully donated to the Artsakh Defense Army. In general, about 6020 protective masks and 520 liters of disinfectants will be provided for the implementation of preventive measures in the Defense Army,” added Tokhmakhyan.

Armine Tokhmakhyan informed that in addition to the healthcare system, donations were also made by the the Fund in the education system. In particular, the sons of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Vardan and Hayk Sarkissian, have donated 27 tablets and 4 computers to the Ministry of Education, Science and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh through the Fund’s channels.