Iran coronavirus cases increase by 2,294 in past 24 hours

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has increased by 2,294, bringing the total number of cases to 122,492, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reported today.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: 69 more deaths have been registered in the past one day. The death toll has reached 7,057.

2,712 infected people are in serious condition.

1,197 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 95,661.

So far, 701,640 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Iran.