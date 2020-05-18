A group of Armenian doctors conducting a humanitarian mission in Syria’s Aleppo continues delivering medical and other essential items to Aleppo’s military hospital and other medical facilities, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said.

May 18, 2020, 14:55 Armenian humanitarian mission delivers medical items to Aleppo’s military hospital

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The heads of the medical centers expressed gratitude to the Armenian doctors for the assistance provided.

The head of the Aleppo military hospital highly appreciated the joint efforts of the Armenian and Syrian doctors, the dedication to their work and thanked Armenia’s humanitarian group for the constant support.