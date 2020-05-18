St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican - has reported, RTE reported.

May 18, 2020, 14:42 St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican reopens

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the source, the church has been disinfected on Friday, and workers sprayed down the surface of the site.

It has been closed since March 10 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the quarantine, there were only a few Easter services led by Pope Francis with the participation of a few people.