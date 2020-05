President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed today a decree on releasing Arshavir Gharamyan from the post of Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh upon his own statement, the President’s Office stated.

May 18, 2020, 13:16 Artsakh’s Secretary of Security Council relieved from position

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: On May 13 Arshavir Gharamyan announced that he has submitted a resignation letter.