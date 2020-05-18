Record number of 351 COVID-19 cases registered in Armenia in 1 day

As of Monday 11am, a total of 351 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overall, 4,823 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the country as of Monday morning.

94 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 2,019.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities has grown by one to 61.

2,718 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.