A precipitous drop in applications for green cards, citizenship and other programs has threatened the solvency of the federal agency that administers the country’s lawful immigration system, prompting it to seek a $1.2 billion cash infusion from Congress as well as fee hikes to stay afloat.

May 18, 2020, 13:16 US immigration agency that issues visas, green cards struggles to stay afloat

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which relies on the fees that it charges applicants to fund its operations, said that it could run out of money by the summer because the coronavirus pandemic had resulted in far fewer people applying for visas and other benefits.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, U.S.C.I.S. has seen a dramatic decrease in revenue,” said a spokesman for the agency, noting that its receipts could plummet by more than 60 percent by the close of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, The New York Times reports.

Without the $1.2 billion injection from Congress, the agency, he said, would be unable to fund its operations in a matter of months. The agency plans to impose a 10 percent “surcharge” on applications, on top of previously proposed increases, that it is expecting to implement in the coming months.

Critics blamed the Trump administration’s stringent policies, which have caused backlogs, red tape and application denials to skyrocket, for dissuading an untold number of people from applying for visas and other immigration benefits.