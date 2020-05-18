Canadian Snowbirds aircraft crashes into home in British Columbia, killing one

At least one person was killed and another seriously injured Sunday when a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia, CNN reports, citing the Royal Canadian Air Force.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries," the RCAF said on Twitter, adding that more information would be available shortly.

Capt. Jennifer Casey was identified as the deceased victim. She was the team's public affairs officer, according to a press release from the National Defence Canadian Armed Forces.

Casey was from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and joined the Canadian Armed Forces in August 2014 as a direct entry officer, according to her RCAF biography. Prior to that, she had been a broadcast radio reporter, anchor and producer in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Belleville, Ontario, the biography said.



"To the family of Captain Jenn Casey we send our condolences, know that she was an inspiration to many and she will be missed," said Gen. Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft, was injured in the crash and is being treated for his injuries, the Canadian Armed Forces release said.