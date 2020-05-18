Artsakh reunited with Motherland with the liberation of Berdzor 28 years ago on this day

Twenty-eight years ago, on this day, all our dream came true: Artsakh was reunited with the Motherland with the liberation of Berdzor.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan wrote this on his Facebook page.

"I am especially proud when I take a look back at this crucial event because I was a direct participant in the building of that glorious page in our history, and a bearer the responsibility that is specific to the victorious generation.

It was not at all accidental that exactly a year ago in Kashatagh I announced my decision to lead the new round of development of the Artsakh world. I reaffirm that in this context, we will implement all the ambitious programs outlined by us within a reasonable period of time," he wrote.