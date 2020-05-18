The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 8,926 over the past day and for the first time since May 1 this figure was less than 9,000, TASS reported, citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

May 18, 2020, 09:29 Russia reports less than 9,000 COVID-19 cases over past day for first time since May 1

STEPANAKERT, MAY 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: To date, Russia has confirmed 290,678 COVID-19 cases in all regions. The daily growth in cases dropped to a record low of 3.2%, while the corresponding figure a day earlier was 3.6%.