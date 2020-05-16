Trump 'plans to resume WHO funding'

US President Donald Trump is planning to resume some funding to the controversial World Health Organization, the Daily Mail reports, citing a leaked draft of a White House letter.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Trump last month cut off all US funding to the group, accounting for about half the WHO's annual funding, accusing it of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

The president has kept up the criticism, saying at a town hall last week: "The World Health organisation has been a disaster -- everything they said was wrong, and they're China-centric."

Now, the White House is apparently on the brink of offering to resume funding the WHO at the same level as China, according to a draft letter reported by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

"Despite [its] shortcomings, I believe that the WHO still has tremendous potential, and want to see the WHO live up to this potential, particularly now during this global crisis' the draft letter reads, apparently in Trump's voice.

"That is why I've decided the United States will continue to partner and work with the World Health Organization' it adds. 'China owes a massive debt to the entire world, and it can start with paying its fair share to the WHO."

"If China increases its funding to the WHO," the letter adds, "we will consider matching those increases."

Previously, the US sent about $400 million a year to the WHO every year, which is ten times the amount China contributes.