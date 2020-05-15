Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units and posts

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today visited military units stationed in the southwestern direction, learned about the repair works and how daily military service is organized.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lt. General Artak Davtyan also visited combat positions and got acquainted with the tactical situation at the border line, the level of physical, combat and morale readiness of the troops, the combat duty conditions and the engineering and reinforcement works at the frontline.

Lt. General Davtyan issued instructions to commanders regarding increasing the effectiveness of combat shifts.