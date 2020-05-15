Although the structure has done a lot of work over the years, but there is still work to be done. Robert Syfret

At the meeting with Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan we have discussed the future vision of the demining works in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Robert Syfret, Programme Manager of Artsakh HALO Trust international humanitarian organization told “Artsakhpress, noting that they also discussed the achievements they have had during these years.

According to him, the employees of the structure are carrying out relevant researches in direction of demining works in the country, detecting the "hidden" areas.

“Although the structure has done a lot of work over the years, but there is still work to be done,” he said.

Speaking about the suspension of US financial assistance to Artsakh, Robert Syfret noted that the organization currently has the appropriate financial resources for carrying out demining works.

"This issue is very important and should be discussed. We are grateful to the government of the United States for the continued support over the years. We are trying to make our voice heard to everyone, saying that the implementation of these works is very important and should be continued, "said Robert Syfret.

Robert Syfret, on behalf of the " HALO Trust international humanitarian organization, expressed his gratitude to Artsakh Republic President for his support during these years.