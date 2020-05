President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today the delegation of the "HALO Trust" organization led by head of the structure's program manager in Artsakh Robert Syfret, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues on the activity extended by the organization in Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.