Erdogan supporters threaten opposition with murders and rape

Supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party of Turkey began to persecute political opposition figures, creating hashtags on social networks with threats of murder and rape, Ahval reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Turkish opposition representatives are accused of inciting a coup in a fresh onslaught by AKP members and pro-government media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier in May that the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) depicted "a fascist mindset that cannot stomach the supremacy of the national will, democracy, justice and elections, and is still yearning and burning for tutelage, coups and juntas”.

Following Erdogan’s statements, pro-government journalist Sevda Noyan said her family could "take out 50 people" to support the Turkish president in the event of a coup attempt against him.

Islamist journalist Fatih Tezcan, another Erdogan's supporter, reiterated a similar attitude on May 11, threatening the lives of women and children associated with hypothetical coup plotters. "The blood of millions will spill for a single drop of Erdoğan’s blood,” Tezcan said in a video he shared online.

Inspired by pro-government figures, thousands of AKP supporters targeted prominent opposition figures, including Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, CHP Istanbul chairwoman Canan Kaftancioglu, former co-chair of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party Figen Yuksekdag and journalist Nevsin Mengu.