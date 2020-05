The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of the Artsakh Republic Friday made a decision to register the MPs of the new National Assembly (NA) and provide them their deputy's certificate.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The chairperson of the CEC has stated that the newly-elected Parliament of 7th convocation of Artsakh will hold the first session on May 21.

The session will start at 10:00.