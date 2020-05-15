The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), according to Asian Development Bank (ADB).

May 15, 2020, 13:11 Coronavirus 'could cost global economy $8.8tn' says ADB

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: That's more than double last month's prediction and equates to 6.4%-9.7% of the world's economic output, BBC reported.

It comes as measures to slow the spread of Covid-19 continue to paralyse economic activity around the world. Globally authorities have taken aggressive action to cushion their economies from the outbreak's impact.

"This new analysis presents a broad picture of the very significant potential economic impact of Covid-19," the ADB's chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada said, as quoted by the source,

"It also highlights the important role policy interventions can play to help mitigate damage to economies," he added.