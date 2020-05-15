Artsakhpress

International

Slovenia named first European country to call end to coronavirus epidemic

The Slovenian government late on Thursday called an official end to its coronavirus epidemic, becoming the first European country to do so, after authorities confirmed less than seven new coronavirus cases each day for the past two weeks, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country of 2 million people, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has so far reported 1,464 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths. It declared an epidemic on March 12.

“Slovenia has tamed the epidemic over the past two months... Today Slovenia has the best epidemiologic picture in Europe,” Prime Minister Janez Jansa told parliament earlier on Thursday.
The end of epidemic means some measures, including financial aid to citizens and firms hit by the coronavirus, will expire at the end of May.

The government said foreign citizens who show signs of coronavirus infection will still not be allowed to enter the country.

A quarantine of at least 14 days will remain in place for people from non-EU states, except for some exemptions including diplomats and people transporting cargo.

Citizens will still have to follow basic rules to prevent a possible spread of infection, the government said without elaborating.


     

Artsakh president-elect announces appointments for the upcoming administration

President-elect of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has revealed some of his appointments for his upcoming government.

The coronavirus pandemic could cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), according to Asian Development Bank (ADB).

184 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 4044, the NCDC reported.

Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will be conducting large-scale operative-tactical military exercises from May 18 to 22.

