184 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 4044, the NCDC reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: 94 people recovered, raising the total number of discharged patients to 1666.

The number of fatalities has reached 52, with 3 patients having died from coronavirus complications in the past day.

The number of active cases stands at 2304.