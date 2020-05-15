COVID-19 detected in world's biggest refugee camp

Two Rohingya refugees have tested positive for coronavirus in the world's largest refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials say.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: These are the first confirmed cases among refugees in Cox's Bazar, where around one million Rohingya are encamped, BBC News reports, citing a government doctor said.

Officials said that those infected were now being treated in isolation.

About 1,900 other refugees are now being isolated for tests.

The Rohingya in the crowded camps of Cox's Bazar have been living under lockdown since 14 March.

In Greece, which is also home to large numbers of refugees, officials are hoping to relocate around 1,600 vulnerable persons from its camps to other countries as the pandemic eases.

Two migrants who reached Greece's Lesbos island this week tested positive for Covid-19 and were isolated with no contact with refugee camps on the island.