WTO chief Roberto Azevedo resigns amid appeals dispute with United States

Robert Azevedo has said he will resign as the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO), DW reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The WTO Director-General said on Thursday that he will step down from his position effective August 31 after seven years at the helm of the global trade body.

Azevedo, a 62-year-old Brazilian career diplomat, stepped down more than a year before his second term as WTO head was due to end.

His departure comes at a difficult time for the WTO, which is charged with setting international rules for trade between member states.