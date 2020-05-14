Russia reports 9,974 new COVID-19 cases over the past day

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 9,974 over the past day to 252,245, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, according to TASS news agency report.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: For the first time since May 2, the number of coronavirus cases recorded per day in the country was less than 10,000. According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases has dropped from 4.3% to a record low of 4.1%.



Moscow has confirmed 4,712 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 130,716. The daily growth in infections in the capital reached 3.7% against 3.9% a day earlier.

New cases have been also recorded in 83 Russian regions. Some 918 cases have been confirmed in the Moscow Region, 460 in St. Petersburg, 238 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 102 in the Ivanovo Region, 98 in the Tula Region and 98 in the Republic of Dagestan.