Based on the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan will be conducting large-scale operative-tactical military exercises from May 18 to 22.

May 14, 2020, 16:39 Azerbaijan’s upcoming military exercises happening without advance notice. Armenia Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: In this regard, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has issued the following statement:

“It is noteworthy that the military exercises are exclusively offensive in nature, during which simulations of mass artillery-missile, aviation, precision munition strikes at enemy tactical depth will be conducted”, the Armenian Ministry of Defense commented.

“The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is drawing the attention of the OSCE, the OSCE MG Co-Chairs, the OSCE Personal Representative of the Chairperson in Office and the international community on the fact that the upcoming military exercises in Azerbaijan are taking place without advance notice, which is another manifestation of gross violation and ignoring of the 2011 Vienna document, which is a measure of strengthening trust and security.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia condemns Azerbaijan’s conduct of those military exercises escalating the security environment in the region, and they will be held amid the need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through joint actions and contrary to the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for global ceasefire.

We call on the Azerbaijani side to display restraint and respect its commitments assumed before the international community. At the same time, we inform that any attempt to move military equipment or manpower near the Armenia state border or the Artsakh Line of Contact during the military exercises will be considered as a provocation and will have corresponding consequences,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.