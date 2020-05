The Ministry of Health of Artsakh reports that it has received the results of 30 tests for COVID-19, according to the Information Headquarters of Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: All the results are negative, meaning none of the citizens has COVID-19.