Boeing awarded 2 deal for delivery of over 1,000 air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles to Saudi Arabia

Boeing has been awarded two deal worth more than $2 billion for the delivery of over 1,000 air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said Wednesday, AFP reported referring to Pentagon.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Pentagon, a first contract, worth $1.97 billion, is for the modernization of SLAM ER cruise missiles and delivery of 650 new missiles 'in support of the government of Saudi Arabia.

The contract is to be completed by December 2028 for the SLAM ERs, a GPS-guided air-to-surface missile with a range of up to 155 nautical miles (approximately 180 miles, 290 kms).

The Pentagon also announced a deal of over $650 million for the delivery of 467 new Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, including over 400 to Saudi Arabia. The others will be delivered to Brazil, Qatar, and Thailand. Support equipment will be supplied to India, Japan, the Netherlands, and South Korea.

In another statement, Boeing said the new deals would ensure the continuation of the Harpoon program through 2026 and restart the SLAM ER production line.

Boeing put the total of the contracts at $3.1 billion.