Lithuania sends medical equipment to Armenia to battle spread of coronavirus

Lithuania has sent medical equipment to Armenia as a humanitarian aid to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Armenian Embassy in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said.

May 14, 2020, 11:35

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The ceremony of sending the package to Armenia was attended by Armenian Embassy’s Consul to Lithuania Misak Balayan at the airport of the Lithuanian city of Šiauliai on May 13.

The respective decision was adopted by the Lithuanian government on April 22 according to which several member states of the Eastern Partnership, including Armenia, were provided with an aid worth 100,000 Euros, in the form of medical items produced by the Lithuanian companies.