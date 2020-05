25 people are under quarantine in Artsakh, Artsakh Information Headquarters reports.

May 14, 2020, 11:22 25 people isolated in Artsakh for COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, MAY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of infected people had increased by 6, reaching 20.

As of Thursday, the number of isolated people is 25, and eight others have been treated.

In total, 434 citizens were tested for COVID-19.