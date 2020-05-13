Pompeo accuses Iran of inciting terror during pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran continues to rekindle terror around the world even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: His remarks came Wednesday during a joint speech in Jerusalem with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, TASS reported.

Even during the current pandemic, Iran uses the resources of the Ayatollah regime to incite terror around the world, Pompeo noted adding that this happens at a time when the Iranian people are tremendously suffering.

Netanyahu, in turn, noted that Israel deeply appreciates the fact that Pompeo's first trip abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic was to the Jewish state.