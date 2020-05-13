Rouhani says Trump's administration is the worst in US history

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the administration of US President Donald Trump is the worst in the history of this country.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Rouhani’s speech broadcast state television on Wednesday, TASS reported.

Look at the secretary of state of this country, he is completely unfamiliar with the basics of politics, Rouhani noted.

Earlier on Wednesday, during an official visit to Israel, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran continues to rekindle terror around the world even during the COVID-19 pandemic.