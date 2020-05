According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health of the Artsakh Republic, the results of the COVID-19 examination of 31 test samples were received.

May 13, 2020, 13:54 Total number of COVID-19 cases in Artsakh is 20

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Six of them have come back positive, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

Twenty cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Artsakh so far, eight of which have already recovered.