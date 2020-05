US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel Wednesday morning.

May 13, 2020, 11:34 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Israel

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Glad to be in Israel to coordinate with Israeli PM Netanyahu and Gantzbe on countering two critical threats: COVID-19 and Iran. Israel and the United States will take on these challenges side-by-side”, the Secretary of State said on Twitter.