180 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,718.

May 13, 2020, 11:15 Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,718 in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: 70 more patients have recovered. The total number of recovered people has reached 1,500, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informs.

1 more patient (65-year-old man) has died, rising the death toll to 48.

At the moment the active cases are 2,149.