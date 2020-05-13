Biden winning Nebraska primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the Democratic Party nomination for the US presidency, is winning Tuesday’s primary election in the state of Nebraska, The New York Times reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Biden has received 79.2 percent of the vote. Senator Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the race the day after the primary in Wisconsin, has received 12 percent of the vote. These figures reflect 29 percent of the election precincts, and the vote count is still ongoing.

Biden is the only Democratic nominee remaining to run for US President after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of this race on April 8.