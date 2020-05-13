US senators back sanctions against China over COVID-19

US Republican senators introduced a bill Tuesday allowing President Trump to sanction China over its refusal to cooperate on investigations into the origins of the coronavirus, The Hill reports.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The COVID-19 Accountability Act, introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), would authorize Trump to implement sanctions against China if the country does not cooperate with investigations led by the US, its allies or United Nations affiliates.

GOP Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Rick Scott (Fla.), Mike Braun (Ind.) and Roger Wicker (Miss.) co-sponsored the bill.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s continued suppression of the truth amid the coronavirus outbreak cannot go unchecked,” Wicker said in a statement. “This legislation would authorize the President to take appropriate actions against the Chinese government to ensure similar outbreaks do not happen in the future.”

Under the bill, the president would have to provide certification to Congress within 60 days that the Chinese government provided a complete accounting to any investigation, closed all wet markets and released all pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong, who were arrested after the pandemic began.

Without the certification, Trump is permitted to choose at least two sanctions from a list that includes an asset freeze on specific Chinese officials, travel ban and visa revocation for specific Chinese citizens and a ban on providing student visas to Chinese nationals.