Politics

President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, the President’s Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the discussion agenda.

First deputy commander - chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Kamo Vardanyan was present at the meeting.


     

Politics

Armenian FM participating in online meeting with his CIS counterparts

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participates in an online meeting with colleagues from the CIS.

Economy

New economic programs will be implemented in the southern wing of Artsakh

On Monday with Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan we visited the southern regions of Artsakh.

Armenian government considers launching cargo aviation

The Armenian Government is focused on having cargo aviation in the country, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on...

Armenian government provides direct assistance to more than 1 million citizens

More than 1 million people in Armenia received direct assistance from the government as part of the measures...

World oil prices increase

The trading data show that Brent oil futures for July supplies rose 17,9 percent to up to $32.06 a barrel...

Tax revenues and duties paid to Artsakh state budget exceeded by 5%

According to preliminary data, in January-April 2020, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...

World oil prices on the rise

The auction data show that Brent oil futures for July rose 3.64 percent to about $28.19 a barrel at the...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Society

Kocharyan undergoes surgery

Jailed former President Robert Kocharyan underwent surgery at a Yerevan hospital in the morning of May 12, his office said in a statement.

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,538 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

146 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

ICRC provided the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport with tablet computers

On May 11, the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and the International...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,392 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

79 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Shushi was the captivated dignity of Armenians. Ashot Ghulyan

President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said a congratulatory message on the occasion...

Top leadership of Artsakh and Armenia attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert

Top leadership of Artsakh and Armenia attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert.

145 new coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Military

Armenia defense minister visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on May 8 the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.

Artsakh contract serviceman dies in landmine explosion

A contract serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army was fatally wounded in a landmine explosion late on...

SU-30SMs fly above Yerevan as Air Force holds preparations for upcoming Victory Day show

Armenian Air Force pilots are maneuvering their SU-30SM fighter jets above Yerevan in a preparation flyover...

Armenia Defense Minister visits combat positions at border

Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated...

Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces visits military units

Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...

Analytical

Analysis: Coronavirus provided opportunity to pursue the Armenian cause online

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the traditional plans of Armenians around the world to commemorate...

Analysis: Trump does not have the guts to call it ‘Armenian Genocide’

US indicts Turkish Halkbank for illegal transfer of billions of dollars to Iran

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Culture

The16th Khachaturian International Competition organizers move event online amid COVID-19

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian

Grammy-winning singer John Prine dies of coronavirus complications

Andrea Bocelli to stream special live concert at Duomo di Milano on Easter Sunday in a bid to send 'love, healing and hope' to Italy

Sport

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes €300k donation to fight coronavirus in Madrid

Canada and Australia will not send athletes to Tokyo Olympics

FIFA opens video archive to serve fans in isolation

Diaspora

Trump nominates Patrick Hovakimian to become General Counsel of Office of Director of National Intelligence

Well-known American-Armenian physician Noobar Janoian dies

Garo Paylan: Place to confront Armenian Genocide issue is Turkey’s parliament

Two 17th-century Armenian graves found in Turkish province

International

Russia moves up to second place in COVID-19 cases

Wuhan authorities to test all city residents for COVID-19 in 10 days

Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 10,899 over past day

U.S. Congress strongly criticizes Azerbaijani authorities

