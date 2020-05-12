Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, the President’s Office stated.

May 12, 2020, 13:37 President of Artsakh receives Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the discussion agenda.

First deputy commander - chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army Kamo Vardanyan was present at the meeting.