The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,899 over the past 24 hours reaching 232,243 in all regions of the country, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 43,512 patients have recovered, 2,116 people have died.

According to its data, the daily growth rate was 4.9% compared to 5.6% the day before. It noted that 4,704 new patients (43.1%) had no symptoms.