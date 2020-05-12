Kocharyan undergoes surgery

Jailed former President Robert Kocharyan underwent surgery at a Yerevan hospital in the morning of May 12, his office said in a statement.
Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participates in an online meeting with colleagues from the CIS.
Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received today Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces...
We decided to meet with the current authorities, to express our gratitude for their contribution over...
The UK Foreign Office privately admitted that the killing 1.2 million Armenians during World War I was...
President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed on May 11 a decree on extending the term of the state of emergency,...
On Monday with Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan we visited the southern regions of Artsakh.
The Armenian Government is focused on having cargo aviation in the country, PM Nikol Pashinyan said on...
More than 1 million people in Armenia received direct assistance from the government as part of the measures...
The trading data show that Brent oil futures for July supplies rose 17,9 percent to up to $32.06 a barrel...
According to preliminary data, in January-April 2020, the tax revenues and duties paid to the state budget...
The auction data show that Brent oil futures for July rose 3.64 percent to about $28.19 a barrel at the...
World oil prices are going up on Wednesday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
146 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
On May 11, the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and the International...
79 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Ashot Ghulyan said a congratulatory message on the occasion...
Top leadership of Artsakh and Armenia attend festive events on triple holiday in Stepanakert.
145 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
On the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi and Yerkrapah Day, Armenian Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on May 8 the Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of Armenia and Artsakh, defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on social media.
A contract serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army was fatally wounded in a landmine explosion late on...
Armenian Air Force pilots are maneuvering their SU-30SM fighter jets above Yerevan in a preparation flyover...
Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited on April 22 the combat positions of the Armenian military situated...
Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan visited today military...
The coronavirus pandemic disrupted the traditional plans of Armenians around the world to commemorate...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
