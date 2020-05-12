Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 3,538 in Armenia, 1 new death reported

146 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of cases to 3,538.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: 71 more patients have recovered. The total number of recovered people has reached 1,430, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

1 more patient (82-year-old woman) has died, rising the death toll to 47.

At the moment the active cases are 2,042.