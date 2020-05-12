Europe to face second wave of COVID-19 pandemic

Countries are starting to ease the lockdown measures and there is fear in Europe of a new wave of infections towards the summer.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Euronews, experts warn lower infection rates combined with higher temperatures could lead to complacency among people to respect social distancing and hygiene rules.

Based on studies of previous pandemics, experts say a second wave is likely to occur this time as well.

It's reason enough for Brussels to remind governments of what is at stake.

Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesperson for the European Commission, says, "member states should prepare for eventual second waves of infections by taking any opportunity to enhance the existing surveillance systems."

Brussels says it remains committed to working with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control to insure that there is inaugurated risk communication.

De Keersmaecker says, "this is key to ensure that the citizens understand that new waves can occur, even if an initial wave is successfully managed."

EU Member States are called upon to lift the restrictions gradually and carefully, taking into account the epidemiological data available.

Some Members of the European Parliament say that the EU should be given more competence on healthcare in the future.