On Monday together with Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan we were in the southern regions of Artsakh on an unofficial visit. .

May 12, 2020, 09:48 New economic programs will be implemented in the southern wing of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MAY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page, noting that they discussed a broad scope of issues concerning security, including food security.



"In the context of food security, we have had effective discussions on the implementation of a number of economic programs," Harutyunyan wrote.