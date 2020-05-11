ICRC provided the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport with tablet computers

On May 11, the Ministry of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh signed an agreement of cooperation.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Narine Aghabalyan, Minister of Education, Science and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, said that according to the agreement, the ICRC provided the ministry with 109 tablet computers, which are intended for teachers and students of particular communities.

“Due to the spread of the epidemic in the Republic, the whole general education system has switched to online and distance learning. Hundreds of school-age children and a number of teachers are unable to properly participate in the distance learning system.

“Mostly children of different socially vulnerable groups living near the line of contact, such as those living in large families or in special care facilities have no opportunities to take part in on-line lessons. In addition, the lack of equipment among teachers also has a negative impact on the full implementation of distance education. Responding to these challenges, the ICRC expressed the readiness to provide tablets to the vulnerable children living in Talish, Tonashen, Mataghis and Maghavuz communities of Artsakh Republic, as well as to the children of Care and Protection Boarding School No. 1,” the minister said, in particular.

Narine Aghabalyan expressed gratitude to Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in Artsakh Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet for supporting the ministry.

Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet, in his turn, said that they have provided the ministry with tablets so that schoolchildren and teachers have an opportunity to participate in distance learning.

"Our organization has also provided financial assistance to single elderly people, as well as hygienic items to healthcare and rescue services. We are ready to cooperate with the ministries and support them as much as possible, "said Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet.